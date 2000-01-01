Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC is in the early stages of developing a blood test for the early detection of a majority of the different forms of lung cancer. Its proof-of-concept prototype test is based on the ability to detect a stable plasma biomarker, a variant of C1Z1 known as CIZ1B. C1Z1 is a naturally occurring cell nuclear protein involved in DNA replication, and the targeted C1Z1B variant is highly correlated with early stage lung cancer.PhotonStar LED Group PLC is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and supply of LED lighting fixtures and drivers, and lighting control solutions for commercial, residential, and retail environments.