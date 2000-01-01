Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings (LSE:CIZ)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIZ
- Market Cap£1.163bn
- SymbolLSE:CIZ
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNG2VN02
Company Profile
Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC is in the early stages of developing a blood test for the early detection of a majority of the different forms of lung cancer. Its proof-of-concept prototype test is based on the ability to detect a stable plasma biomarker, a variant of C1Z1 known as CIZ1B. C1Z1 is a naturally occurring cell nuclear protein involved in DNA replication, and the targeted C1Z1B variant is highly correlated with early stage lung cancer.PhotonStar LED Group PLC is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and supply of LED lighting fixtures and drivers, and lighting control solutions for commercial, residential, and retail environments.