CK Asset Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1113)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1113
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1113
- Market CapHKD197.597bn
- SymbolSEHK:1113
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG2177B1014
Company Profile
CK Asset Holdings Ltd is a real estate development company whose operations include property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, aircraft leasing and invests in energy and infrastructure assets.