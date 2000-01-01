CK Asset Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1113)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1113

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1113

  • Market CapHKD197.597bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1113
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2177B1014

Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Ltd is a real estate development company whose operations include property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, aircraft leasing and invests in energy and infrastructure assets.

Latest 1113 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .