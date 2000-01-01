CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1)
- Market CapHKD290.953bn
- SymbolSEHK:1
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- ISINKYG217651051
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries operates as a multinational conglomerate company. The company's business segments are ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications.