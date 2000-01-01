Company Profile

Cheung Kong Infrastructure is a leading global utility and infrastructure investment company with a focus on regulated utility assets. The company’s investments stretch across Hong Kong, the U.K., Australia, Europe, Canada, and the Netherlands. The U.K. division contributes about two thirds of total operating profit. The company also owns an infrastructure materials business in Hong Kong and mainland China, producing cement, concrete, asphalt, and aggregates.CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is a utility and infrastructure investment company. Its portfolio includes energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, and infrastructure related businesses.