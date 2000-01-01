CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1038)

APAC company
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD149.763bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1038
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorInfrastructure Operations
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2178K1009

Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is a utility and infrastructure investment company. Its portfolio includes energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, and infrastructure related businesses.

