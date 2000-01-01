Company Profile

CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development, commercialization, and sale of health and agricultural-related products. Products developed by CK Life Sciences are categorized into the areas of human health and environmental sustainability. The company operates three core businesses, including agriculture, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical. Its overall product portfolio involves a global presence that spans North America and Asia Pacific. The company uses mergers and acquisitions when it identifies attractive market opportunities.CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc is an investment holding company. It is engaged in research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, marketing and selling of health and agriculture related products.