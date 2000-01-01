CL Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8098)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - 8098
Company Info - 8098
- Market CapHKD191.400m
- SymbolSEHK:8098
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG220291051
Company Profile
CL Group (Holdings) Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing securities, futures and options broking and trading, loan financing service, placing and underwriting services, securities advisory service, and investment holding.