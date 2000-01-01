Clabo SpA (MTA:CLA)

European company
Company Info - CLA

  • Market Cap€10.680m
  • SymbolMTA:CLA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005091324

Company Profile

Clabo SpA designs, produces and distributes refrigerated showcases and furnitures for the food retail market. The Company offer its products to bars, pastry parlours, cafés and canteens.

