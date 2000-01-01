Claim Post Resources Inc (TSX:CPS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPS
- Market CapCAD10.620m
- SymbolTSX:CPS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA13648X1087
Company Profile
Claim Post Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas services company. It provides premium white silica sand proppant to oil and gas operations in the Bakkens, Montney and Horn River basins.