Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders. Clairvest invests its own capital into entrepreneurial corporations.