Claranova SA (EURONEXT:CLA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLA
- Market Cap€291.260m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CLA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0013426004
Company Profile
Claranova SA, formerly Avanquest SA is a developer of personal & professional software, encompassing a number of categories including Creativity and Learning software, Utilities and Multimedia, all featured with the latest cutting edge technology.