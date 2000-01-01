Claren Energy Corp (TSX:CEN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CEN

  • Market CapCAD0.330m
  • SymbolTSX:CEN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1802662074

Company Profile

Claren Energy Corp is a Canada-based company which is principally engaged in the business is the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties.

Latest CEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .