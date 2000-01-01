Company Profile

Clariant is a Switzerland-based chemicals company. The company has a diverse set of chemical businesses, including the more specialised process catalysts and care chemicals for consumer and industrial uses. The natural resources segment primarily supports oil production activities, while plastics and coatings is composed of the more traditional cyclical chemical businesses such as organic pigments and masterbatches. Around 40% of sales are based in Europe, with North America, Latin America, and Asia accounting for about 20% each.Clariant AG is a chemical company which produces specialty chemicals. It focuses on catalysts and care chemicals for consumer and industrial uses; also involves oil production activities, organic pigments and masterbatches.