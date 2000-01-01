Clariant AG (XETRA:CLRN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLRN

  • Market Cap€5.685bn
  • SymbolXETRA:CLRN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0012142631

Company Profile

Clariant AG is a chemical company which produces specialty chemicals. It focuses on catalysts and care chemicals for consumer and industrial uses; also involves oil production activities, organic pigments and masterbatches.

Latest CLRN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .