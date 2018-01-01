Clarify Pharma Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:PSYC) Share Price

PSYC
Clarify Pharma Ordinary Shares
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Healthcare
Right Arrow 2
Biotechnology
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Clarify Pharma PLC is engaged in performing research or producing neuro-pharmaceutical drug development platforms that advance medicines through science and clinical trials. Its mission is to nurture the scientific advancement of mental, emotional, psychological, and physical health by investing in alternative therapies, modalities, and sciences.
Symbol
AQUIS:PSYC
ISIN
GB00BMCD8M81
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest PSYC News