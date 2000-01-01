Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSX:CLAS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLAS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLAS
- Market CapCAD18.400m
- SymbolTSX:CLAS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA1806342061
Company Profile
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in Canada. It develops new treatments for a variety of diseases and disorders, by discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering human therapeutics.Kalytera Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. The company is developing CBD formulations and prodrugs to target specific disease sites within the body.