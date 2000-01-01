Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSX:CLAS)

North American company
Market Info - CLAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLAS

  • Market CapCAD18.400m
  • SymbolTSX:CLAS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1806342061

Company Profile

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in Canada. It develops new treatments for a variety of diseases and disorders, by discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering human therapeutics.Kalytera Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. The company is developing CBD formulations and prodrugs to target specific disease sites within the body.

Latest CLAS news

