Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Share Price

CU6

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd

APAC company

Healthcare

Biotechnology

Company Profile

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation theranostic (therapy and imaging) products, based on its platform SAR Technology. The SAR technology is ideally suited for use with copper isotopes, enabling superior imaging and therapeutic characteristics of radiopharmaceutical products and addressing the current manufacturing and logistical limitations in the growth of the radiopharmaceutical sector in oncology.

Symbol

ASX:CU6

ISIN

AU0000165375

Currency

AUD

