Clarivate Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CCC)

North American company
  • Market Cap$8.532bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CCC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BJJN4441

Clarivate Analytics PLC is a United States-based information services and analytics company serving the scientific research, intellectual property and life sciences end-markets. It provides structured information and analytics to facilitate the discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations and brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Middle East/Africa/Europe and the Asia Pacific.

