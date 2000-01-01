Company Profile

Clarke Inc is an investment holding company which invests in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. It operates in two segments namely Investment and Hospitality. Its investment objective is to maximize shareholder value. The investment portfolio of the company includes listed and unlisted companies, securities, real estate, public entities and private entities.