Company Profile

Clas Ohlson AB is a Swedish specialty retailer of home and office solutions. The company has five product categories: hardware, electrical, home, multimedia, and leisure items. The hardware category includes home repair tools, with Capere, Cocraft, and Clas Ohlson as proprietary brands. The electrical category consists of energy and electrical solutions, mainly under its own brands: Cotech and Northlight. Multimedia offers technology to connect devices. The home category offers practical items for the kitchen, wardrobe, bathroom, and laundry. Clas Ohlson's main markets by revenue are Sweden, Norway, Finland, and a few other countries outside the Nordics.Clas Ohlson AB is an international retail company. It offers products in the categories of hardware, electrical, multimedia, home and leisure. Its business operations are conducted in Sweden, Norway, Finland, UK and Germany via stores and online shopping.