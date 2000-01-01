Class Editori SpA A (MTA:CLE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLE
- Market Cap€29.070m
- SymbolMTA:CLE
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorPublishing
- Currency
- ISINIT0005117848
Company Profile
Class Editori publishes and distributes newspapers and magazines, including the Italian financial daily MF/Milano Finanza. it also publishes on the Internet and owns a realtime financial data provider.