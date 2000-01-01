Class Editori SpA A (MTA:CLE)

European company
Market Info - CLE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLE

  • Market Cap€29.070m
  • SymbolMTA:CLE
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005117848

Company Profile

Class Editori publishes and distributes newspapers and magazines, including the Italian financial daily MF/Milano Finanza. it also publishes on the Internet and owns a realtime financial data provider.

