Class Ltd (ASX:CL1)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CL1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CL1

  • Market CapAUD250.620m
  • SymbolASX:CL1
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CL11

Company Profile

Class Ltd is a developer of software applications. Its applications serve the financial services companies in the administration of self-managed super funds and investment portfolios.

Latest CL1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .