Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLZ

  • Market CapAUD9.020m
  • SymbolASX:CLZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CLZ3

Company Profile

Classic Minerals Ltd is an exploration and development company. The principal business activity of the company includes exploration of mineral resource-based projects, focusing on nickel and gold metals.

Latest CLZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .