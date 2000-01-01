Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLZ
- Market CapAUD9.020m
- SymbolASX:CLZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CLZ3
Company Profile
Classic Minerals Ltd is an exploration and development company. The principal business activity of the company includes exploration of mineral resource-based projects, focusing on nickel and gold metals.