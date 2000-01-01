Classified Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8232)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8232

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8232

  • Market CapHKD42.370m
  • SymbolSEHK:8232
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2190B1041

Company Profile

Classified Group (Holdings) Ltd is a food and beverage company offering western cuisine in both casual dining and full service environment. The company is also engaged in the production and sales of bakery products.

Latest 8232 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .