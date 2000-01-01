Clean Commodities Corp (TSX:CLE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLE
- Market CapCAD3.080m
- SymbolTSX:CLE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA18452P1099
Company Profile
Clean Commodities Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. It holds mineral tenures for the purpose of exploring for and the development of mineral resources.