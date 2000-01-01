Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp is a natural gas marketer and retailer operating in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles. The majority of revenue is generated within the U.S. and mostly consists of compressed natural gas. The company operates by purchasing natural gas from local utilities; compressing, cooling, or liquefying it at company-owned plants; and selling natural gas products through company-owned or customer-owned fueling stations. The company also builds, operates, and maintains natural gas fueling stations for customers. The company's target markets include heavy-duty trucking, airports, public transit, institutional energy users, and government fleets.Clean Energy Fuels Corp is a natural gas marketer and retailer operating in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles.