Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLNE
- Market Cap$487.240m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CLNE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINUS1844991018
Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp is a natural gas marketer and retailer operating in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles.