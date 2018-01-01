Clean Power Hydrogen (LSE:CPH2) Share Price

CPH2
Clean Power Hydrogen
UK company
Utilities
Utilities - Renewable
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen PLC is a UK-based technology and manufacturing company that is focused on the commercial production of green hydrogen in a simple, safe, and sustainable manner using its IP-protected Membrane-Free ElectrolyserTM technology. The group's main country of operation is the UK, with an existing customer base and operations established in the UK, Republic of Ireland and New Zealand.
LSE:CPH2
GB00BP371R64
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest CPH2 NewsGo to All News >
CPH2 Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New