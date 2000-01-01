Company Profile

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd is engaged in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish. The company's operating segments are Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. It generates a majority of its revenue from Finfish sales segment. Finfish sales segment includes Yellowtail Kingfish, Mulloway, and some wild caught Tuna. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in Other countries.Clean Seas Seafood Ltd operates in the seafood industry in Australia. The company primarily engages in the propagation of yellowtail kingfish, mulloway, and southern bluefin tuna, as well as in the production and sale of fingerlings.