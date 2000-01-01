Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (TSX:CSX)
Company Info - CSX
- Market CapCAD12.990m
- SymbolTSX:CSX
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA18451F1027
Company Profile
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd is engaged in production and distribution of its CX-6 SMART Seeders and advancement of its SMART Seeding technology. The company operates in the agriculture equipment segment and its major revenue is derived from Canada.