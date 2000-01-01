Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (TSX:CSX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CSX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CSX

  • Market CapCAD12.990m
  • SymbolTSX:CSX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA18451F1027

Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd is engaged in production and distribution of its CX-6 SMART Seeders and advancement of its SMART Seeding technology. The company operates in the agriculture equipment segment and its major revenue is derived from Canada.

Latest CSX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .