Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in providing pollution control solutions. It purifies and recycles industrial and mining wastewaters. Its operating segments are Water and Metals. The Water segment which includes the company's suite of water technologies filter separates and purifies polluted waters for drinking, agriculture, recreation, or industrial use. The Metals segment comprises Clean-iX resin technology for application in the extraction and purification of a range of resources in the mining industry including base metals, precious metals, and rare earth elements. Geographically, the company principally operates in Australia.Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd is engaged in purification and recycling of waste water. The company also aims to provide cost effective extraction techniques for a range of resources, including base metals, precious metals and radioactive elements.