Company Profile

Cleanspark Inc is engaged in acquiring, licensing and marketing patents and technology to create sustainable energy for its energy customers. Its technology includes FLEX power system, Microgrid Technology, and Microgrid-as-a-service. Also, the company converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. Its SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the US.Cleanspark Inc is engaged in acquiring, licensing and marketing patents and technology to create sustainable energy for its energy customers. Its technology includes FLEX power system, Microgrid Technology, and Microgrid-as-a-service.