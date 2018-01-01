CleanTech Lithium (LSE:CTL) Share Price

CTL
CleanTech Lithium
UK company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
CleanTech Lithium PLC is focused on lithium exploration and development and has been progressing two lithium projects in Chile, the Laguna Verde project and the Francisco Basin project. The Group holds mining exploration and mining exploitation licences over the Projects which are prospective for lithium resources based on the lithium enriched brine in the surface and sub-surface of the basins.
LSE:CTL
JE00BPCP3Z37
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest CTL NewsGo to All News >
CTL Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New