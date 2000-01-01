Clear Gold Resources Inc (TSX:CFA.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CFA.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CFA.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:CFA.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1845631045

Company Profile

Clear Gold Resources Inc is engaged in exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. Its projects include Aquasabon Lake project, Aquasabon River project and Big Duck Lake project located in Ontario, Canada.

Latest CFA.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .