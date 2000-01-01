Clear Gold Resources Inc (TSX:CFA.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CFA.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CFA.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:CFA.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA1845631045
Company Profile
Clear Gold Resources Inc is engaged in exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. Its projects include Aquasabon Lake project, Aquasabon River project and Big Duck Lake project located in Ontario, Canada.