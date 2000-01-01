Company Profile

Clear Media Ltd is a Chinese outdoor media and advertising company. It is a bus and bus shelter advertising companies in China. Its operations cover many large cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing, and Shenzhen. The company partners with companies around the world as well as local advertisers to place strategic advertising around China's mass transit system. The company also pursues a digital advertising panel strategy in select markets around China. Clear Media's shareholder is Clear Channel Outdoor, a United States-based outdoor media company which is one of the largest in the world.Clear Media Ltd is an outdoor media Company providing display of advertisements on bus shelters, unipoles, advertising light boxes in airport, bus bodies and point-of-sale.