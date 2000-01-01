Clear Secure Inc Ordinary Shares Class A (NYSE:YOU)
Clear Secure Inc is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.