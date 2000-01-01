Clearbridge Health Ltd (SGX:1H3)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1H3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1H3
- Market CapSGD77.570m
- SymbolSGX:1H3
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINSG1EB6000000
Company Profile
Clearbridge Health Ltd provides health care services. It is an integrated healthcare group in Asia with end-to-end diagnostic abilities, deploying non-invasive tests to identify and manage illness.