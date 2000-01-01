Company Profile

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for the communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.Clearfield Inc manufactures and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site.