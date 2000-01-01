Clearford Water Systems Inc (TSX:CLI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLI

  • Market CapCAD1.020m
  • SymbolTSX:CLI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA18500W1068

Company Profile

Clearford Water Systems Inc provides unified water infrastructure solutions. It operates through two segments namely Clearford One and UV Pure.

Latest CLI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .