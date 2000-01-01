ClearStar Inc (LSE:CLSU)

UK company
Market Info - CLSU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLSU

  • Market Cap£19.450m
  • SymbolLSE:CLSU
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2294M1134

Company Profile

ClearStar Inc is a technology and service provider to the background check industry. It supports background screening companies, employers and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions.

