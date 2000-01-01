ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CSM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CSM
- Market CapCAD5.500m
- SymbolTSE:CSM
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA18506V1022
Company Profile
ClearStream Energy Services Inc is a provider of midstream production services including maintenance and turnarounds, facilities construction, welding and fabrication, and transportation.