Cleghorn Minerals Ltd (TSX:CZZ)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD0.640m
  • SymbolTSX:CZZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1855351013

Company Profile

Cleghorn Minerals Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. All its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Canada.

