CLERHP Estructuras SA (XMAD:CLR)

European company
Market Info - CLR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLR

  • Market Cap€15.420m
  • SymbolXMAD:CLR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105121000

Company Profile

Clerhp Estructuras SA is a construction company. The company builds high rise buildings, shopping malls, offices, hotels, homes, and government buildings. It operates in Spain and South America.

