Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is an independent iron ore mining company in the United States and is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and processing facilities located in Michigan and Minnesota. It is also engaged in the production of Hot-Briquetted Iron in the Great Lakes region with the development of a production plant in Toledo, Ohio.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is an iron ore producer. The company operates mining properties in North America, United States, Canada and Australia. It also owns a large chromite project in Canada.