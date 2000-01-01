Clever Leaves Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CLVR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLVR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLVR
- Market Cap$229.200m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CLVR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA1867601041
Company Profile
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc is a producer of pharmaceutical and consumer cannabis brands. The company operates and has investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States.