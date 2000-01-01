Clifford Modern Living Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3686)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3686

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3686

  • Market CapHKD598.970m
  • SymbolSEHK:3686
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2204M1042

Company Profile

Clifford Modern Living Holdings Ltd is a service provider with a diversified service portfolio comprising four main service segments: property management services, retail services, catering services and Ancillary Living Services.

Latest 3686 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .