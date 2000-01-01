Company Profile

Climeon AB is a clean-tech vendor, providing a technology that uses the energy in waste heat from industries and low-temperature geothermal heat to generate electricity. The company offers one product named as Climeon Heat Power system which generates clean electricity from that heat, which is a waste heat recovery. Climeon operates in following industries which are Gensets, Steel plants, Geothermal power plants, Maritime, and Cement plants. The company generates majority its revenue from the sale of Climeon Heat module in Europe.Climeon AB is a technology company offering the Climeon Heat Power system. It utilizes the energy in waste heat and low-temperature geothermal heat to generate electricity.