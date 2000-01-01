Clinigen Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:CLIN)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLIN
- Market Cap£1.003bn
- SymbolLSE:CLIN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- Currency
- ISINGB00B89J2419
Company Profile
Clinigen Group PLC is a global pharmaceutical and health-services company that operates in three areas of global medicine supply: clinical trials, unlicensed medicines, and licensed medicines. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from unlicensed medicine activities, followed by licensed medicines. The bulk of Clinigen's profit is generated in European regions and the United States. The company maintains a presence in emerging markets around the world, where recent activities have focused on widening customer bases while addressing concerns surrounding counterfeit medicines.Clinigen Group PLC is engaged in pharmaceutical and services business. It provides its services to patients, the medical community and the healthcare industry.