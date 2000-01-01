Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an Australia-based biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing drugs for the treatment of genetic and vascular disorders. Its principal compound, SCENESSE is a drug for erythropoietic protoporphyria. Its pioneering work aims at preventing the symptoms of skin diseases related to exposure to harmful UV radiation and at repigmentation of the skin due to several depigmentation disorders.