Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an Australia-based biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing drugs for the treatment of skin disorders. Its principal compound, SCENESSE is a drug for erythropoietic protoporphyria. Its pioneering work aims at preventing the symptoms of skin diseases related to exposure to harmful UV radiation and at repigmentation of the skin due to a number of depigmentation disorders.